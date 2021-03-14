March 14, 2021

  • 59°

Destiny Stone’s ‘Daniel’s Song’ featured in OWN Network show

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

When the Oprah Winfrey Network set out to produce their new series “Delilah,” the production team made a commitment to feature local Black women artists in their show.

Salisbury’s Destiny Stone got the call from the music director and couldn’t believe her years of hard work had been seen by them. Tuesday night’s two-hour premiere episode featured Stone’s single, “Daniel’s Song.”

Stone, her husband Daniel, whom the song is named for, and her family watched the premiere from their Salisbury home.

“I am so overwhelmed and grateful to know that professionals of the OWN Network think my music is good enough to include on the PREMIERE of their new series,” Stone said.

The 23-year-old wrote, recorded and self produced her second album “The Girl with the Purple Glasses” in the beginning months of the pandemic and released it on May 29. Her single, “Real Black” was released later on Jan. 1. The official video for “Daniel’s Song” was posted to her YouTube channel during the depths of the pandemic July 2020.

“I believe in myself and my music,” Stone said. “I am willing to do all I can to share my h(art) with the world and continue to inspire others.”

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Two Kannapolis men face various charges for car break-ins

Crime

Salisbury Police officer arrested for assault, breaking and entering

Local

In Salisbury, housing demolitions come with months of work from three local officers

Local

Planners put organizational skills to use, help with vaccine distribution

High School

High school basketball player of year: West’s Moss is the boss for second time

Columns

Ester Marsh: Cardio, flexibility and balance guidelines

Education

North Middle principal criticized, apologizes after Black History Month voicemail

Local

Meals on Wheels celebrates annual ‘March for Meals’

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives award for promotion of 2019 Cheerwine Festival

Business

Pandemic prompts Kannapolis family to launch dog training franchise

Local

Girl Scout Troop 1612 takes on service project at Trinity Oaks

Lifestyle

Destiny Stone’s ‘Daniel’s Song’ featured in OWN Network show

Local

Commissioners to consider incentive package for economic project, hold public hearing on solar rules

Local

Vietnam veterans receive quilts, special recognition during ceremony

Nation/World

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

Nation/World

Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

Crime

Davidson County pair accused of sending material harmful to minor

Coronavirus

Health officials say state on track to make all residents eligible for COVID shot

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call it off

Nation/World

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign as allegations mount

Coronavirus

Daylight saving time comes this weekend and possibly COVID relief payments

High School

High school football: Falcons hold off East

Coronavirus

UPDATED: One COVID-19 death reported in Rowan this week; lowest figure in months

College

Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia basketball tournament runs