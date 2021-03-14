Girl Scout Troop 1612 takes on service project at Trinity Oaks

It’s Girl Scout cookie season for Girl Scout Troop 1612 from Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry.

Troop members have been busy becoming the next female entrepreneurs by selling their cookies. While participating in the the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the girls of Troop 1612 noticed they were receiving a lot of donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Each year, Troop 1612 participates in Cookies for a Cause. In 2020, the program enabled 68% of all donated boxes of cookies to be sent to the U.S. military, 21% of boxes to be sent to local charities around the Hornet’s Nest Council and 11% of those donated boxes to sent to fire, police and first responders.

This year, the girls of Troop 1612 had a vision for how they wanted their Cookies for a Cause boxes to be disbursed. They wanted to make sure seniors weren’t forgotten about.

The troop leaders, Destinee Bailey and Brandi Branch, reached out to Trinity Oaks with a service project idea for its residents. Lorie Aldridge, director of marketing and sales for Trinity Oaks, was excited to jump on board, saying, “Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies!”

“What a blessing to have the Girl Scouts come out and do this for everyone,” Aldridge said.

Trinity Oaks has 604 residents and staff at the health and rehab and retirement communities.

On Wednesday, Troop 1612 was able to make its first round of donations to Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. This donation totaled 336 boxes of cookies.

The troop is in need of 268 more boxes to ensure each resident and staff member receives one. The Girl Scout cookie sale season ends March 28.

If you’d like to donate to Cookies for a Cause, go to DigitalCookie. GirlScouts.org/scout/ troop1612-360