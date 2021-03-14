Library Notes: Library to offer free virtual Alzheimer’s education

By Brooke K. Taylor

Rowan Public Library

Did you know that early detection for Alzheimer’s can increase treatment options? Rowan Public Library is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to assist the community in learning more about the early signs of Alzheimer’s as well as what resources are available to those affected and their families.

​Elizabeth M. Novak of the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter will present a free educational virtual event from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, March 19. Novak is a certified health education specialist with a master’s degree in public health. She is passionate about the public health lens of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia and is fulfilled through providing vital education to the community. “After losing my grandfather to Lewy body dementia, I became interested in learning more about dementia.” says Novak. “The magnitude of Alzheimer’s and all other dementia is striking. It is important that the community is aware and understands warning signs to look for in themselves and their loved ones. It also provides resources where they can turn for help.”

Joining Novak in the presentation will be Janet Kocal who is a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants of this virtual session will be able to identify the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, what to do next if they are experiencing these signs, and the benefits of early detection.

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Each year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Rowan/Cabarrus counties. This year, the walk is taking place on Oct. 30. More information can be found at act.alz.org/RowanCabarrus.

To sign up for this free Alzheimer’s education virtual event, go to bit.ly/RPLAlzEventMarch2021. Rowan Public Library staff will send a Zoom event invitation on Thursday, March 18. For more information about this program, you can contact the library at 980-432-8670 or info@rowancountync.gov .

Brooke K. Taylor is the South Branch supervisor of the Rowan Public Library.