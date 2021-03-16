13% of Rowan residents partially vaccinated for COVID-19; 9% fully vaccinated

SALISBURY — The percentage of Rowan County residents who have been partially vaccinated for COVID-19 topped 13% on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says 13.2% of Rowan County residents, or 18,701 people, have received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s an increase of more than 600 from numbers reported Friday. Similarly, the number of second doses from Friday’s data increase by more than 600 — from 12,650 to 13,010. NCDHHS data show about 9.2% of Rowan County residents have received a second dose.

Both numbers are below state averages and most surrounding counties. The state average for people partially vaccinated is 19.5% and the percentage of people fully vaccinated is 12.3%.

This week, the Rowan Health Department plans to administer 500 first doses during a Wednesday evening drive-thru event at West End Plaza. Though, with severe weather possible, the Health Department said people should be prepared in case cancellations or changes are necessary. People eligible for COVID-19 vaccines this week include anyone 65 or older, health care workers, frontline essential workers and anyone with one or more high-risk health conditions. Check your eligibility for a vaccine at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.

The Health Department makes appointments available for the week at 10 a.m. on Mondays at rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics or 980-432-1800 (select option No. 1).

While all Health Department appointments for Wednesday’s event were claimed within an hour on Monday, people can also schedule a vaccination appointment through Novant Health, which is giving vaccinations to existing patients at the J.F. Hurley YMCA in Salisbury.

In Rowan County, 49.4% of people 75 and older have received a first dose. People 65 and older aren’t far behind, at 47.7%, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The next-highest percentage is for those 50 to 64, with 11% receiving a first dose.

The state’s numbers do not include people vaccinated through the Salisbury VA or the federal government’s program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Vaccinations continue to come at a significantly faster pace than positives. While there are usually several hundred vaccinations in a week, there have been 370 COVID-19 positives in the previous two weeks. On Monday, there were 32 new positives and no new deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — was 240 on Monday, with 31 admitted in the previous 24 hours.