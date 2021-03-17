JV football: North Davidson tops Hornets
Staff report
In jayvee football on Wednesday, North Davidson beat Salisbury 14-6.
DeShawn “Fatz” Brown threw a 28-yard TD pass to Dominic Wallace for the Hornets’ TD.
Jaylin Graham Taylor had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
DJ Adams played well on both sides of the ball for Salisbury.
Christian White and Brock Moody scored for the Black Knights. Alex Lozier kicked two PATs.
