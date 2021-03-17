March 18, 2021

  48°

JV football: North Davidson tops Hornets

By Post Sports

Published 11:22 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Staff report

In jayvee football on Wednesday, North Davidson beat Salisbury 14-6.

DeShawn “Fatz” Brown threw a 28-yard TD pass to Dominic Wallace for the Hornets’ TD.

Jaylin Graham Taylor had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

DJ Adams played well on both sides of the ball for Salisbury.

Christian White and Brock Moody scored for the Black Knights. Alex Lozier kicked two PATs.

 

