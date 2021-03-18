March 19, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: Summerell gets hat trick vs. Wingate

By Post Sports

Published 11:56 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

 

From staff reports

Women’s soccer

Helen Summerell scored  three goals to lift visiting Catawba to a 3-1 win over Wingate in South Atlantic Conference women ‘s soccer action on Thursday afternoon at the Wingate Soccer Complex.

It was the first hat trick since 2016 for the Indians (4-1, 3-1).

 

Summerrell

 

Boys tennis

South Rowan opened with a 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win against East Davidson.

Joey Carracio, Noah Steedley, G. Steedley, Richard Gould, Driver and Carey won singles matches for South.

 

Boys golf

Salisbury’s Will Fowler shot 36 and was medalist in a three-team Central Carolina Conference match.

Nick Antosek shot 44 for the Hornets, who finished second behind Central Davidson. Will Webb and Wade Robins shot 49s.

 

Softball

Davie outslugged Forbush 15-12 on Wednedsay.

Sydney Dirks homered and drove in six runs.

 

 

