Blotter: Man calls for help, arrested on drug charges

SALISBURY — A Mooresville man called Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for assistance and was subsequently booked for eight drugs and weapons charges.

Joshua Michael Winecoff, 28, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises, possession of a dangerous weapon in prison, misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons, simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone asking for assistance, saying someone was on the roof of his camper. Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said it was not clear exactly why the caller needed assistance.

When officers arrived at the address the caller gave on Wal Hollow Lane, the resident told the officers the caller did not live there, and pointed them to Winecoff, who was living in a camper down the street.

They met Winecoff, and he told officers his father had agreed to let him stay with him. Officers agreed to transport him if he underwent a cursory search. Sifford said it is Sheriff’s Office policy to search anyone who is transported. The officers allegedly found a clear plastic bag containing a white substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in Winecoff’s front pocket.

The deputies told Winecoff he would have to be handcuffed, and at that point he allegedly tried to run inside the camper, but the officers grabbed him before he could get back inside. Upon a more detailed search, the officers discovered other drugs and a knife on Winecoff.

In other crime reports:

• Two people formerly charged with crimes were served with true bills of indictment on new charges on Monday. Nasiah Tashae Pulley, 22, of Salisbury, was charged with felony discharge of a weapon into preoccupied property and served with a true bill of indictment. Pulley was charged with attempted murder in November and is still being held in Rowan County Detention Center.

Eldmond Saye Boley, 29, of Salisbury was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was previously charged in connection to a shooting and robbery in December. Boley is still being held on other charges as well.

• There was a report of larceny at Moose Pharmacy on West Innes Street Tuesday.

• A juvenile was the victim of larceny in the 300 block of Arlington Street Tuesday.