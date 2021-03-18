March 18, 2021

East Spencer woman wins $1 million lottery prize

By Staff Report

Published 10:05 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

SALISBURY — April Woodberry of East Spencer is already “blessed” with a big family, but on Tuesday her good fortune delivered her a $1 million top prize, too.

“I have 19 grandkids,” she said Wednesday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters. “I got twin granddaughters that are due next month and I’m going to help my grandchildren and my children out,” she said. “When the twins get here, I’ll have 21 — seven boys and 14 girls!”

Woodberry purchased her winning $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the Circle K on South Salisbury Street in Spencer.

Sitting in her car outside the store, she scratched her ticket.

“On the first row, I didn’t get anything,” she recalled. “Then, when I scratched the amount, my mouth just flew open and my eyes got so big! I had to keep looking at that ticket because I was in disbelief.”

Woodberry had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

She plans to continue working, just like she has for the past 21 years, as a sewing machine operator.

“I love my job,” said Woodberry.

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes. Woodberry became the third person to win one of those $1 million prizes.

