38 new COVID-19 positives, nearly 400 new vaccinations reported in Rowan

SALISBURY — The Thursday update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday showed a few dozen new positives and nearly 400 total vaccinations administered.

No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported this week, leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at 291.

The following are the latest local statistics from Thursday’s data update:

• 38 new COVID-19 positives, making the total 371 in the previous two weeks and 15,354 since the start of the pandemic.

• 6.6% of tests in the county currently positive for COVID-19.

• 284 new first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Rowan residents.

While the Rowan County Health Department said earlier this week it planned to administer 500 first doses, people who live elsewhere can travel to Salisbury to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The county also can be left with extra doses if people do not show for a schedule vaccination appointment.

• 103 new Rowan County residents fully vaccinated.

This brings the total number of people fully vaccinated in the county to 13,530, or 9.5% of the population. The state average is 12.2%.

• 221 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition.

Statewide on Thursday, there were 2,004 new positives and 995 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 11,783 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.