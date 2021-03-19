March 19, 2021

  • 54°

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with felony embezzlement

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 19, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man who works for an auto sales lot has been charged with felony embezzlements and false pretense.

Teme Keovorabouth, a 45-year-old Salisbury resident, was charged with felony attempting to obtain property under false pretense, felony embezzlement of state property, misdemeanor failure to deliver title, misdemeanor retention and inspection of certain records, misdemeanor failing to have an established sales room and improper use of dealer permit or tag.

Keovorabouth’s employer listed on an arrest report is T.K. Auto Sales.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies served the charges but they originated from a complaint by the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicle’s law enforcement division, the License and Theft Bureau.

A request for further information about the case wasn’t immediately fulfilled Thursday by the Division of Motor Vehicles.

In other police reports:

• Chewy reported a larceny incident involving the theft of a few bags of dog food on Tuesday.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a larceny of some Nike apparel. Two suspects allegedly came in the store, grabbed the products and ran out the door. They left in a black Kia sedan with heavy damage to the right front quarter of the vehicle.

• A damaged package was reported at Laurel Pointe Circle in Salisbury on Wednesday.

