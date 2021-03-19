More than 3,000 Rowan residents received vaccination this week

SALISBURY — The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered locally this week increased by more than 3,000, with a majority being first doses.

Friday’s data update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed 19,871 first doses administered to Rowan County residents, an increase of 1,794 from the week prior.

The first doses, also referred to as partial vaccinations, mean at least 14% of the county’s residents have received a first shot. Because state data does not include the Salisbury VA or the federal government’s program in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, it’s possible the actual number is somewhat higher. The Salisbury VA says it has administered 23,800 first doses, but the number includes its Kernersville and Charlotte locations and people who live elsewhere.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 147,581 first doses and 73,788 second doses have been administered in North Carolina long-term care facilities, but it does not provide a breakdown by county.

State data show the number of people fully vaccinated in Rowan County is 13,667 — an increase of 1,287 in a week and 9.6% of the population. An estimated 43% of people 75 and older and 39% of those 65 to 74 are fully vaccinated. Other local age groups are in the single digits. A higher percentage of women than men are fully vaccinated.

Despite recent progress, Rowan County continues to lag behind state averages for vaccination metrics and, with Cabarrus County, remains among the worst in the state for percent of population receiving at least one shot.

The county also finds itself below average for number of positives per capita in the previous two weeks — 261 per 100,000 residents. Neighboring Davie and Stanly counties are among those faring worse than Rowan for new positives per capita in the previous 14 days.

On Friday, state data showed 21 new positives locally and no new deaths. The total number of positives here since the start of the pandemic is 15,375. The number of deaths is 291.

Congregate living outbreaks still considered active are as follows:

• Brightmoor Nursing Center, 12 positives.

• Compass Assisted Living Rowan, 50 positives and eight deaths.

• Rowan County Jail, 27 positives.

A cluster of eight cases at Corriher Lipe Middle School on Friday was declared over the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday in Rowan County’s region, which includes all or part of 18 counties, have dropped to 210, with 35 admitted in the previous 24 hours.