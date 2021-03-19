Pipe replacement requires road closure in eastern Rowan

ROCKWELL – Part of a rural Rowan County road is set to close next week while a drainage pipe that runs under it is replaced.

Liberty Road is scheduled to be closed about a quarter mile north of Hill Road during daytime hours starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The work is expected to take a couple days but is weather dependent and the schedule could change.

With stormwater no longer passing through the pipe correctly, it must be replaced to prevent damage to both the roadway and adjacent properties.

While crews are at work, traffic will be detoured along Hill Road, St. Peters Church Road and Stokes Ferry Road to access points on either side of the closure.

Drivers should watch for crews entering and exiting the work zone and factor the detour into their commutes.