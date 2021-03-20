March 21, 2021

  50°

College softball: Catawba splits

By Post Sports

Published 11:14 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021

Catawba sports information

GAFFNEY, S.C. —  Catawba’s softball team split a South Atlantic Conference softball doubleheader with Limestone on Saturday afternoon at Babe Ruth Field.

The Catawba Indians (15-5, 5-5) bounced back from losing the opener 6-3 to win 11-4 in the second game.  Limestone is 12-14 and 4-8.

 

Game 2 was tied 3-3 after four innings, but back-to-back triples by Sydney Goertzen and Carlee Brawley jump-started a seven-run frame for the Indians. Catawba sent 13 players to the plate in the inning with seven different players driving in a run.

The outburst made a winner out of Madison Hunter (4-1), who hurled seven innings of relief after the first five Limestone batters had hits. Hunter surrendered one run on six hits and fanned nine.

 

Bailey Benton collected three of Catawba’s 16 hits.  Goertzen, Jordan Dean, Gracie Gibson, Riley Tucker and Kasey Rowden had two each. Gibson drove in three runs, with Brawley and Benton picking up two RBIs.

Haley White (7-5) held Catawba to three hits in the opening win for Limestone. Catawba didn’t have a baserunner until the fifth and scored all three of its runs in the seventh. Goertzen singled home a run with two outs and Brawley followed with a two-run triple. Allie Baker had the other Catawba hit.

Catawba returns to action Sunday, hosting UNC Pembroke in a non-conference doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

 

