High school football: Davie stays unbeaten

Staff report

PFAFFTOWN — Tate Carney scored four more touchdowns on Saturday— that’s 20 this season — and Davie outscored Reagan 49-40 for a Central Piedmont Conference road victory.

Davie (4-0, 2-0) trailed the Raiders (2-2, 1-1) early, but led 21-19 at halftime.

Alex Summers threw two TD passes to Zaharee Maddox.

Davie led only 42-40 with 2:58 remaining, but handled an onside kick and then got a clinching TD pass from Summers to Jack Reynolds.

Next for Davie is Glenn.