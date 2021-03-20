High school football: Scores

Andrews 40, Hayesville 20
Apex Middle Creek 35, Holly Springs 0
Ashe County 42, Wilkes Central 6
Asheville Erwin 49, Waynesville Tuscola 21
Asheville Reynolds 13, Asheville 12
Asheville Roberson 62, West Henderson 20
Bartlett Yancey 48, Graham 6
Belmont Cramer 54, North Gaston 6
Belmont South Point 45, East Rutherford 0
Brevard 35, Franklin 29
Bunn 44, Oxford Webb 0
Canton Pisgah 52, East Henderson 0
Cary 33, Durham Jordan 2
Cary Panther Creek 36, Durham Hillside 6
Chapel Hill 18, Northern Durham 14
Charlotte Berry Tech 28, West Mecklenburg 27
Charlotte Myers Park 14, Hickory Ridge 7
Charlotte Providence 35, Central Cabarrus 6
Chocowinity Southside 28, Northampton County 22
Clayton 55, East Wake 7
Clayton Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 7
Clinton 30, Newton Grove Midway 14
Cornelius Hough 50, North Mecklenburg 7
Croatan 54, Rocky Point Trask 0
Davidson Community School 31, Cherryville 14
East Carteret 58, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
East Davidson 26, Lexington 20, OT
East Duplin 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 23
East Lincoln 24, Catawba Bandys 20
East Surry 54, Winston-Salem Prep 8
East Wilkes 35, Alleghany County 0
Edenton Holmes 57, North Edgecombe 6
Enka 34, Rosman 26
Erwin Triton 25, Southern Lee 7
Farmville Central 54, North Johnston 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 9, Gray’s Creek 7
Fayetteville Sanford 25, Cape Fear 22
Forest City Chase 55, East Gaston 12
Franklinton 27, Wilson Fike 12
Friendship 8, Fuquay-Varina 0
Garner 28, South Garner 6
Gastonia Highland Tech 27, Bessemer City 8
Greenville Rose 58, Pikeville Aycock 14
Harnett Central 25, Western Harnett 24
Havelock 62, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Hendersonville 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 26
Hope Mills South View 43, Fayetteville Westover 8
Huntersville Hopewell 6, Charlotte Mallard Creek 2
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 47, Charlotte Garinger 0
Jacksonville Northside 21, Swansboro 7
Jamestown Ragsdale 27, Greensboro Page 12
Kannapolis Brown 47, West Cabarrus 0
Kernersville McGuinness 22, North Stokes 18
Kings Mountain 41, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Lake Norman 33, Mooresville 6
Lee County 56, Cameron Union Pines 14
Lenoir Hibriten 56, Valdese Draughn 6
Marshville Forest Hills 20, Montgomery Central 12
Matthews Butler 42, Charlotte Independence 0
Matthews Weddington 56, Monroe Parkwood 7
Mint Hill Rocky River 40, East Mecklenburg 3
Mitchell County 35, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14
Monroe Sun Valley 34, Monroe 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 61, Christ the King High School 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 52, Monroe Union Academy 0
Morrisville Green Hope 31, Green Level 6
Mount Airy 59, South Stokes 0
Murphy 39, Swain County 7
New Hanover County 42, South Brunswick 0
North Buncombe 27, North Henderson 7
North Davidson 21, Salisbury 14
North Duplin 43, Rose Hill Union 6
North Rowan 56, Chatham Central 8
North Stanly 43, Albemarle 7
North Surry 14, West Stokes 8
Northern Nash 39, Southern Nash 14
Northwest Cabarrus 41, Concord 21
Polk County 22, Swannanoa Owen 0
Princeton 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 6
Providence Grove 49, Trinity Wheatmore 8
R-S Central 48, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 42
Raleigh Athens Drive 27, Durham Riverside 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 33, Raleigh Millbrook 7
Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Broughton 0
Red Springs 6, Whiteville 0
Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0
Richlands 19, Pender County 0
Richmond County 52, Hoke County 14
Rocky Mount 21, Wilson Hunt 7
Rolesville 31, Knightdale 20
Scotland 49, Fayetteville Seventy-First 20
Shelby 20, Lawndale Burns 18
South Columbus 22, Fairmont 2
South Granville 43, Louisburg 26
South Rowan 28, West Davidson 18
SouthWest Edgecombe 39, Nash Central 14
Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14
Southeast Raleigh 28, Raleigh Enloe 6
Southern Alamance 53, High Point Central 12
Southern Durham 33, Pittsboro Northwood 23
Southern Guilford 40, Asheboro 0
Southwestern Randolph 25, Burlington Williams 13
St. Pauls 36, East Bladen 22
Statesville 40, North Iredell 10
Tarboro 53, Pinetown Northside 14
Thomasville Ledford 46, Thomasville 44, OT
Topsail 41, Wilmington Ashley 21
Trinity 19, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 12
Wake Forest 10, Wendell Corinth Holders 0
Wake Forest Heritage 30, Raleigh Wakefield 15
Warsaw Kenan 30, Goldsboro 20
Watauga County 49, Hickory St. Stephens 13
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 19, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13
West Brunswick 14, North Brunswick 6
West Caldwell 13, Newton Foard 0
West Carteret 24, Jacksonville 19
West Columbus 49, West Bladen 36
West Johnston 39, South Johnston 34
West Rowan 20, South Iredell 14
West Stanly 48, Monroe Central 0
West Wilkes 10, Boonville Starmount 7
Western Alamance 59, Mayodan McMichael 7
Wilmington Hoggard 42, Wilmington Laney 0
Zebulon B. Vance 54, West Charlotte 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastern Randolph vs. South Stanly, ccd.
Morganton Freedom vs. South Caldwell, ppd.
New Bern vs. Eastern Wayne, ccd.
Northern Guilford vs. Person, ppd.
Rockingham County vs. Eastern Alamance, ppd.
Walkertown vs. East Bend Forbush, ccd.
Winston-Salem Atkins vs. North Forsyth, ccd.
