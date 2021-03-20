High school football: Scores

March 20, 2021

By Post Sports

Published 1:05 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Salisbury’s Jalon Walker in action vs. North Davidson.

Photo Wayne Hinshaw.

 

Alexander Central 39, McDowell County 7

Andrews 40, Hayesville 20

Apex Middle Creek 35, Holly Springs 0

Ashe County 42, Wilkes Central 6

Asheville Erwin 49, Waynesville Tuscola 21

Asheville Reynolds 13, Asheville 12

Asheville Roberson 62, West Henderson 20

Bartlett Yancey 48, Graham 6

Belmont Cramer 54, North Gaston 6

Belmont South Point 45, East Rutherford 0

Brevard 35, Franklin 29

Bunn 44, Oxford Webb 0

Canton Pisgah 52, East Henderson 0

Cary 33, Durham Jordan 2

Cary Panther Creek 36, Durham Hillside 6

Chapel Hill 18, Northern Durham 14

Charlotte Berry Tech 28, West Mecklenburg 27

Charlotte Myers Park 14, Hickory Ridge 7

Charlotte Providence 35, Central Cabarrus 6

Chocowinity Southside 28, Northampton County 22

Clayton 55, East Wake 7

Clayton Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 7

Clinton 30, Newton Grove Midway 14

Cornelius Hough 50, North Mecklenburg 7

Croatan 54, Rocky Point Trask 0

Davidson Community School 31, Cherryville 14

East Carteret 58, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

East Davidson 26, Lexington 20, OT

East Duplin 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 23

East Lincoln 24, Catawba Bandys 20

East Surry 54, Winston-Salem Prep 8

East Wilkes 35, Alleghany County 0

Edenton Holmes 57, North Edgecombe 6

Enka 34, Rosman 26

Erwin Triton 25, Southern Lee 7

Farmville Central 54, North Johnston 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 9, Gray’s Creek 7

Fayetteville Sanford 25, Cape Fear 22

Forest City Chase 55, East Gaston 12

Franklinton 27, Wilson Fike 12

Friendship 8, Fuquay-Varina 0

Garner 28, South Garner 6

Gastonia Highland Tech 27, Bessemer City 8

Greenville Rose 58, Pikeville Aycock 14

Harnett Central 25, Western Harnett 24

Havelock 62, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Hendersonville 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 26

Hope Mills South View 43, Fayetteville Westover 8

Huntersville Hopewell 6, Charlotte Mallard Creek 2

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 47, Charlotte Garinger 0

Jacksonville Northside 21, Swansboro 7

Jamestown Ragsdale 27, Greensboro Page 12

Kannapolis Brown 47, West Cabarrus 0

Kernersville McGuinness 22, North Stokes 18

Kings Mountain 41, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Lake Norman 33, Mooresville 6

Lee County 56, Cameron Union Pines 14

Lenoir Hibriten 56, Valdese Draughn 6

Marshville Forest Hills 20, Montgomery Central 12

Matthews Butler 42, Charlotte Independence 0

Matthews Weddington 56, Monroe Parkwood 7

Mint Hill Rocky River 40, East Mecklenburg 3

Mitchell County 35, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14

Monroe Sun Valley 34, Monroe 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 61, Christ the King High School 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 52, Monroe Union Academy 0

Morrisville Green Hope 31, Green Level 6

Mount Airy 59, South Stokes 0

Murphy 39, Swain County 7

New Hanover County 42, South Brunswick 0

North Buncombe 27, North Henderson 7

North Davidson 21, Salisbury 14

North Duplin 43, Rose Hill Union 6

North Rowan 56, Chatham Central 8

North Stanly 43, Albemarle 7

North Surry 14, West Stokes 8

Northern Nash 39, Southern Nash 14

Northwest Cabarrus 41, Concord 21

Polk County 22, Swannanoa Owen 0

Princeton 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 6

Providence Grove 49, Trinity Wheatmore 8

R-S Central 48, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 42

Raleigh Athens Drive 27, Durham Riverside 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 33, Raleigh Millbrook 7

Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Broughton 0

Red Springs 6, Whiteville 0

Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Richlands 19, Pender County 0

Richmond County 52, Hoke County 14

Rocky Mount 21, Wilson Hunt 7

Rolesville 31, Knightdale 20

Scotland 49, Fayetteville Seventy-First 20

Shelby 20, Lawndale Burns 18

South Columbus 22, Fairmont 2

South Granville 43, Louisburg 26

South Rowan 28, West Davidson 18

SouthWest Edgecombe 39, Nash Central 14

Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14

Southeast Raleigh 28, Raleigh Enloe 6

Southern Alamance 53, High Point Central 12

Southern Durham 33, Pittsboro Northwood 23

Southern Guilford 40, Asheboro 0

Southwestern Randolph 25, Burlington Williams 13

St. Pauls 36, East Bladen 22

Statesville 40, North Iredell 10

Tarboro 53, Pinetown Northside 14

Thomasville Ledford 46, Thomasville 44, OT

Topsail 41, Wilmington Ashley 21

Trinity 19, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 12

Wake Forest 10, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Wake Forest Heritage 30, Raleigh Wakefield 15

Warsaw Kenan 30, Goldsboro 20

Watauga County 49, Hickory St. Stephens 13

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 19, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13

West Brunswick 14, North Brunswick 6

West Caldwell 13, Newton Foard 0

West Carteret 24, Jacksonville 19

West Columbus 49, West Bladen 36

West Johnston 39, South Johnston 34

West Rowan 20, South Iredell 14

West Stanly 48, Monroe Central 0

West Wilkes 10, Boonville Starmount 7

Western Alamance 59, Mayodan McMichael 7

Wilmington Hoggard 42, Wilmington Laney 0

Zebulon B. Vance 54, West Charlotte 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastern Randolph vs. South Stanly, ccd.

Morganton Freedom vs. South Caldwell, ppd.

New Bern vs. Eastern Wayne, ccd.

Northern Guilford vs. Person, ppd.

Rockingham County vs. Eastern Alamance, ppd.

Walkertown vs. East Bend Forbush, ccd.

Winston-Salem Atkins vs. North Forsyth, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

