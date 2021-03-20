March 20, 2021

High school football: Wonders romp

By Post Sports

Published 2:23 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown got tired of playing overtimes and blew out an opponent on Friday.

West Cabarrus (1-2, 1-2) wasn’t bad at all in its first two outings, but following a postponement last week, the first-year Wolverines ran into a buzz-saw at Memorial Stadium.

The Wonders put it all together and romped 47-0.

A.L. Brown scored on its first offensive play on a Cam Kromah to Isaiah Black touchdown pass.

Tyriek Harris scored a TD from the 1, and Jamison Flowe scored twice on the ground to boost the lead to 26-0.

When Teddy Russell broke an 80-yard sprint before halftime, it was 32-0 and all but over.

Jamel Cosby and CJ Wilson found the end zone in the second half for the Wonders (4-0, 4-0), who are ranked 11th in 3A.

Amareon Plummer had an interception in the first half.

A.L. Brown hosts South Meck in its only non-conference game next week. The Sabres are 0-3 and are scheduled to play Harding on Saturday.

 

 

 

