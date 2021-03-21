March 21, 2021

  • 50°
Star magnolia

Darrell Blackwelder column: Deciduous magnolias

By Andy Mooney

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 21, 2021

When you think about magnolias, you first thought is large, broad-leafed evergreen trees of the South. However, there are many deciduous magnolias species now in full bloom. Fortunately, they have dodged late frosts and their blooms are quite spectacular. These trees are at their peak as accents in home landscapes and along our parks and highways. Almost indestructible, these plants are fast becoming a favorite planting on right of ways, streets and other hostile landscape locations. Seemingly thriving on neglect, deciduous magnolias can be as compact as a small accent shrub or small tree, 15 feet wide up to 30 feet tall.

There are over 50 different types of deciduous magnolias, however, most homeowners in our area have two types:  the star magnolia (Magnolia stellate) and the tulip magnolia, (Magnolia soulangeana). Both types have cultivars that feature different flower colors, shapes and growth habits.

The star magnolia is somewhat smaller and can be grown either as a large shrub or trimmed to form a small flowering tree.

Tulip magnolia flowers generally are much larger and as the name implies, resembles a large tulip. Colors range from deep purple to pale yellow. Yulan magnolia (Magnolia heptapeta) is very similar to the common purple magnolia but it has white flowers and on a grafted rootstock. These trees can reach up to 30 feet tall and often serves as a shade tree. More detailed information can be found at https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/magnolia-x-soulangeana/

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

Local

Rowan County Special Operations Task Force holds inaugural ‘Lost at the Lake’ exercise

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum

Lifestyle

Review: Even tough crowds will be delighted by Salisbury Symphony’s April streaming performance

Faith

Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

Coronavirus

West End Plaza has become unexpected, essential part of COVID response

Education

RSS administration will recommend plan A for middle, high school

Lifestyle

Help needed to restore Utzman-Chambers garden

News

County commissioners set deadline for Atrium Health to resolve data sharing issue

Education

RCCC to phase in more in-person classes

Lifestyle

Months of studies, adjustments led to Salisbury Symphony pulling off virtual performances

High School

East Rowan notches first win in 43-40 victory over Carson

Nation/World

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Nation/World

Biden is on his heels amid migrant surge at Mexico border

Nation/World

Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

News

At Greenville vaccine site, Cooper urges Medicaid expansion

Local

City to fill abandoned sewer pipe under City Park Lake after leak

Elections

NC federal attorneys: 24 more charged in voter-fraud probe

News

NC resident among four Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Coronavirus

UPDATED: More than 3,000 Rowan residents received vaccination this week

Local

Pipe replacement requires road closure in eastern Rowan

Local

I-85 work will require road closures next week

Crime

Kannapolis man hospitalized, faces charges after crashing during chase with sheriff’s deputies