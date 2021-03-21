Letter: No surprise Seaford has made an improvement
It has been refreshing, but not surprising, to hear the good news about Landis’s financial condition largely due to the good work of Diane Seaford, especially since she was hired during the time I served on the board.
It also has been a great help that the embezzlement was discovered and stopped by the former board.
My compliments to the current board and the good direction we are in.
— Thomas Garver
Kannapolis
You Might Like
My Turn, Nina Dix: Questions linger about Salisbury Police’s K-9 training tactics
Editor’s note: These are Nina Dix’s prepared remarked for last week’s Salisbury City Council meeting. Because of the three-minute time... read more