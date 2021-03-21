Salisbury man dies at hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound
SALISBURY – A Salisbury man died after a report of a gunshot wound Sunday morning
The Salisbury Police Department was dispatched to 703 Wilson Road and found 32-year-old Grover Franklin Jones Jr. inside the home with a gunshot wound. Jones was transported to Novant Rowan Medical Center, where he died due to the injury.
SPD Criminal Investigations Commander Justin Crews said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and detectives are still on scene.
Anyone with information on the murder can contact Detective McElveen at 704-638-5333.
