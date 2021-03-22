Catawba softball: Indians split with UNCP

Gibson

SALISBURY — The pitching was good, but the bats were quiet for the Catawba Indians at Whitley Field on Sunday.

Catawba’s softball team settled for a doubleheader split with UNC Pembroke, losing 3-1 and winning 4-2.

Brooke Walser (6-3) pitched a complete game with six strikeouts in the opener, but didn’t get much run support.

Grace Gibson drove in the only run for the Indians.

Catawba (16-6) came back in the nightcap. Gibson had a two-run single in the first inning, and Riley Tucker added a sacrifice fly.

Jordan Dean socked her sixth homer for an insurance run.

Freshman Whitley Arnott (West Rowan) pitched into the seventh inning and struck out five to boost her record to 3-1.

Madison Hunter got the last two outs for her fifth save.

Catawba had a busy weekend and split a SAC doubleheader at Limestone on Saturday.

Catawba plays a SAC doubleheader at Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday.