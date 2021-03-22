March 22, 2021

  • 59°

Catawba softball: Indians split with UNCP

By Post Sports

Published 2:27 am Monday, March 22, 2021

Gibson

 

SALISBURY — The pitching was good, but the bats were quiet for the Catawba Indians at Whitley Field on Sunday.

Catawba’s softball team settled for a doubleheader split with UNC Pembroke, losing 3-1 and winning 4-2.

Brooke Walser (6-3) pitched a complete game with six strikeouts in the opener, but didn’t get much run support.

Grace Gibson drove in the only run for the Indians.

Catawba (16-6) came back in the nightcap. Gibson had a two-run single in the first inning, and Riley Tucker added a sacrifice fly.

Jordan Dean socked her sixth homer for an insurance run.

Freshman Whitley Arnott (West Rowan) pitched into the seventh inning and struck out five to boost her record to 3-1.

Madison Hunter got the last two outs for her fifth save.

Catawba had a busy weekend and split a SAC doubleheader at Limestone on Saturday.

Catawba plays a SAC doubleheader at Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday.

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: March 22

Local

Political Notebook: Civitas poll shows distrust among North Carolina voters for 2022 elections

Ask Us

Ask Us: Can restaurants block off downtown parking?

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer man charged with felony burglary, breaking and entering

News

Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58

Local

Fire claims home in Spencer

Crime

Salisbury man dies at hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound

Local

Rowan County Special Operations Task Force holds inaugural ‘Lost at the Lake’ exercise

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum

Lifestyle

Review: Even tough crowds will be delighted by Salisbury Symphony’s April streaming performance

Faith

Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

Coronavirus

West End Plaza has become unexpected, essential part of COVID response

Education

RSS administration will recommend plan A for middle, high school

Lifestyle

Help needed to restore Utzman-Chambers garden

News

County commissioners set deadline for Atrium Health to resolve data sharing issue

Education

RCCC to phase in more in-person classes

Lifestyle

Months of studies, adjustments led to Salisbury Symphony pulling off virtual performances

High School

East Rowan notches first win in 43-40 victory over Carson

Nation/World

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Nation/World

Biden is on his heels amid migrant surge at Mexico border

Nation/World

Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

News

At Greenville vaccine site, Cooper urges Medicaid expansion