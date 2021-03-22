March 22, 2021

  • 55°

College baseball: Davidson, Wofford will play in Kannapolis

By Post Sports

Published 9:23 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — A week after the first baseball game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Davidson Wildcats will make their debut in downtown Kannapolis in a NCAA Division I match-up against the Wofford Terriers on Tuesday, March 30, at 6 p.m.

The $52 million sports and entertainment venue has operated as a city park since last spring but will now host it’s second collegiate game in as many weeks when Davidson and Wofford come to town. The Charlotte 49ers and Appalachian State Mountaineers will open play at the ballpark on Tuesday, March 23.

“We are beyond excited to host our neighbors from Davidson College later this month,” said Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward. “Our community is filled with passionate alumni, and we’re confident that Atrium Health Ballpark will provide the perfect setting for a Wildcats home game.”

The Davidson Wildcats come into Tuesday’s game on a four-game winning streak, including a 9-4 victory over No.16 South Carolina in Columbia on March 17. The Wildcats are coached by Rucker Taylor, who is in his second season at the helm, as Taylor was previously an assistant coach for six seasons at Davidson under legendary coach, Dick Cooke.

“We’re incredibly excited to have an opportunity to play in this park and hope we can make it a yearly staple of our schedule,” Taylor said. “Having a game this year is even more special, and we hope it gives the Kannapolis and Davidson College communities a chance to get outside and enjoy a night at the ballpark.”

Todd Interdonato is in his 14th season as the head coach of the Terriers. The UNC Asheville graduate has led Wofford to 30 or more wins in five of the last six seasons. The Terriers are currently 12-7, after recently winning two games in a three-game set against The Citadel.

Complying with all applicable government orders, a limited capacity of fans will be admitted to the March 30 game, with Cannon Ballers season ticket holders receiving first priority in securing tickets. Subject to availability, any remaining tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 25 at noon through kcballers.com.

ickets for the Wofford-Davidson game are priced at $10. All attendees will be required to follow local guidelines included mandated face masks and social distancing measures.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

RSS middle, high school students will return to classrooms four days per week

Business

Website using dairy farm’s address attracts attention of law enforcement

Crime

Sheriff’s Office seizes gaming machines, currency in ‘fish arcade’ investigation

Crime

Blotter: March 22

Local

Political Notebook: Civitas poll shows distrust among North Carolina voters for 2022 elections

Ask Us

Ask Us: Can restaurants block off downtown parking?

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer man charged with felony burglary, breaking and entering

News

Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58

Local

Fire claims home in Spencer

Crime

Salisbury man dies at hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound

Local

Rowan County Special Operations Task Force holds inaugural ‘Lost at the Lake’ exercise

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum

Lifestyle

Review: Even tough crowds will be delighted by Salisbury Symphony’s April streaming performance

Faith

Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

Coronavirus

West End Plaza has become unexpected, essential part of COVID response

Education

RSS administration will recommend plan A for middle, high school

Lifestyle

Help needed to restore Utzman-Chambers garden

News

County commissioners set deadline for Atrium Health to resolve data sharing issue

Education

RCCC to phase in more in-person classes

Lifestyle

Months of studies, adjustments led to Salisbury Symphony pulling off virtual performances

High School

East Rowan notches first win in 43-40 victory over Carson

Nation/World

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines