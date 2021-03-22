March 22, 2021

Sheriff’s Office seizes gaming machines, currency in ‘fish arcade’ investigation

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:05 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said it seized more than 125 gaming machines and a large amount of U.S. currency in search warrants targeting a business that operated so-called “fish arcades.”

Law enforcement officers at about 11 a.m. served the search warrants at three businesses and two residences connected to Gold Fish LLC as part of an investigation that dates back a year and a half, said Maj. John Sifford. Details were limited Monday, with Sifford saying the Sheriff’s Office would release further information at an unspecified, later time.

Arrests are pending, he said.

The three businesses where warrants were served included:

• 2143-C Statesville Blvd. In Salisbury.

• 3371 Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• 3381 Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

Residences where warrants were served included:

• 760 Lyerly Ridge Road NW in Concord.

• 1001 Downpatrick Lane NW in Concord.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office helped with warrants in its jurisdiction.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has targeted the “fish arcade” businesses in the previous two years because it considers them illegal gambling establishments. It previously gave the businesses until Jan. 20, 2020, to shut down or face arrest and seizure of equipment and profits.

Last year, Gold Fish LLC filed an injunction against the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to prevent the seizure and arrests.

