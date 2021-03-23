March 23, 2021

  • 63°

Blotter: March 23

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A person on Friday reported littering or trash dumping Friday in the 3600 block of River Road in Richfield.

• A man on Friday reported malicious conduct by a prisoner in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported computer fraud Friday in the 8200 block of Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.

• A man on Friday overdosed in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis.

• An offender fled the scene during the service of a warrant Saturday in the 1200 block of Wyrick Lane in Kannapolis.

• A number of items were stolen Saturday from the 4600 block of Miller Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a camper and outbuilding was burglarized in the 1100 block of Dutchman’s Point in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a breaking and entering in the 700 block of Roy Cline Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a motor vehicle theft on Happy Hollow Road in Rockwell.

• A woman on Sunday reported a burglary in the 600 block of Cedar Glen Circle in Cleveland.

• Raymond E. Stephenson, 40, was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official at the intersection of Phaniel’s Church Road and Rogers Road in China Grove.

• Brandon Alexander Payne, 33, was charged Friday with malicious conduct by a prisoner.

• Dane Cameron Smith, 21, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture sell or distribute.

• Rodriquez Dwane Mashore, 40, was charged Saturday with being a habitual felon in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Joshua Scott Ritchie, 30, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Jeremiah Ravon Grady, 34, was charged Sunday with felony breaking and entering a vehicle.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Monday reported robbery with a firearm in the 1100 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny in the 900 block of South Fulton Street.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: March 23

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department to administer 1,170 Pfizer vaccines this week

News

RSS will start upset bid process on Faith Elementary after $300,000 offer

Local

Residents step forward with stories as Salisbury collects information on flooding solutions

News

My Turn, Bruce LaRue: Assess true meanings of words

Local

County remains cautions amid positive tax revenue numbers, potential for more federal funding

Nation/World

Police: 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

Education

RSS middle, high school students will return to classrooms four days per week

Business

Website using dairy farm’s address attracts attention of law enforcement

Crime

Sheriff’s Office seizes gaming machines, currency in ‘fish arcade’ investigation

Crime

Blotter: March 22

Local

Political Notebook: Civitas poll shows distrust among North Carolina voters for 2022 elections

Ask Us

Ask Us: Can restaurants block off downtown parking?

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer man charged with felony burglary, breaking and entering

News

Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58

Local

Fire claims home in Spencer

Crime

Salisbury man dies at hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound

Local

Rowan County Special Operations Task Force holds inaugural ‘Lost at the Lake’ exercise

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum

Lifestyle

Review: Even tough crowds will be delighted by Salisbury Symphony’s April streaming performance

Faith

Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

Coronavirus

West End Plaza has become unexpected, essential part of COVID response