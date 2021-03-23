Blotter: March 23

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A person on Friday reported littering or trash dumping Friday in the 3600 block of River Road in Richfield.

• A man on Friday reported malicious conduct by a prisoner in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported computer fraud Friday in the 8200 block of Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.

• A man on Friday overdosed in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis.

• An offender fled the scene during the service of a warrant Saturday in the 1200 block of Wyrick Lane in Kannapolis.

• A number of items were stolen Saturday from the 4600 block of Miller Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a camper and outbuilding was burglarized in the 1100 block of Dutchman’s Point in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a breaking and entering in the 700 block of Roy Cline Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a motor vehicle theft on Happy Hollow Road in Rockwell.

• A woman on Sunday reported a burglary in the 600 block of Cedar Glen Circle in Cleveland.

• Raymond E. Stephenson, 40, was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official at the intersection of Phaniel’s Church Road and Rogers Road in China Grove.

• Brandon Alexander Payne, 33, was charged Friday with malicious conduct by a prisoner.

• Dane Cameron Smith, 21, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture sell or distribute.

• Rodriquez Dwane Mashore, 40, was charged Saturday with being a habitual felon in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Joshua Scott Ritchie, 30, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Jeremiah Ravon Grady, 34, was charged Sunday with felony breaking and entering a vehicle.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Monday reported robbery with a firearm in the 1100 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny in the 900 block of South Fulton Street.