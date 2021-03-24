City moving forward with search for new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Nearly a year after the resignation of the former Downtown Salisbury Inc. director, both the city and DSI will soon move forward with hiring for the open position.

Former DSI chair Whitney Wallace Williams said DSI and the city had been collaborating for months on an updated memo of understanding, or an agreement between the two entities outlining their relationship. The agreement was finalized last month.

Larissa Harper was named director in late 2017 and resigned in June. DSI Events Coordinator Latoya Price is currently serving as interim director. Price could not be reached by time of publication Tuesday regarding whether she intends to apply for the position or plans to return to her role as events coordinator.

The pandemic put the formal agreement and subsequent job posting “on the back burner,” Williams said. City Manager Lane Bailey told the Post that the city has not yet discussed a timeline for posting the director position, but that the pay will be dependent on the candidate’s experience. Harper’s salary was $80,168.

DSI Board Chair Gianni Moscardini said “now is the time” to move forward with hiring a new director as he anticipates looser restrictions and more reopenings within the next few months.

The agreement reached between the city and DSI calls for the director to be designated an “independent contractor of the city.” The director serves as both a city employee and leader of the nonprofit DSI as part of a public-private collaboration. The organization has played a key role in redevelopment plans for the Empire Hotel on South Main Street and assisted the city in 2018 with the N.C. Main Street Conference.

DSI is funded through a property tax on the municipal services district downtown.

The agreement lasts until 2023. It allows equal opportunity for both city staff and DSI members to vet candidates for the director position, with Bailey responsible for the final decision. Local government professionals, such as representatives from the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center, can also serve on interview panels.

In the memo, both the city and DSI agree to “work in good faith to further the redevelopment of Downtown Salisbury, to spur economic development while also preserving the downtown’s historic character and to make downtown the economic, governmental, and cultural center of Rowan County.”

The director is also responsible for establishing an annual budget, regularly communicating with downtown merchants, maintaining accreditation with the Main Street America program and managing the organization’s finances. And like other city employees, the director will be responsible for meeting annual goals and will be subject to performance reviews.

The agreement allows the director to employ and outline the duties of one non-administrative full-time position with the city to support and assist. And if funding allows, the city may also employ additional positions for DSI. Williams said that clause ensures the director isn’t overwhelmed.

“We feel very confident in the collaboration moving forward,” she said.

