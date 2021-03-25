March 25, 2021

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:52 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

SALISBURY — A body found in the woods by sheriff’s deputies has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine a cause of death.

The dead body of Tammy Lynn Becerra, a 45-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Kannapolis, was found Tuesday morning in woods at the intersection of Shuping Mill Road and Alana Drive, which is near the Rowan-Cabarrus line. A passing motorist reported the body.

Becerra’s body was dragged into the woods and covered with plant material, the Sheriff’s Office said. There were no obvious signs of trauma on Becerra’s body,.

The state medical examiner will conduct a toxicology report as part of determining a cause of death. The process will take several weeks.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715, 1st. Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686, 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

 

45-year-old woman's body found in woods near county line

