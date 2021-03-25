March 25, 2021

  • 64°

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:15 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — A federal judge on March 15 dismissed some claims in a suit filed by former Town Manager Roger Hosey against town aldermen.

The suit sought monetary damages for a breached contract, accused Mayor Meredith Smith of slander for statements that Hosey was terminated due to “just cause” and that his due process was violated. Hosey’s contention over the “just cause” clause in his contract is still under dispute.

Hosey, who was elevated to the town manager position in the aftermath of a state embezzlement probe, was fired as town manager by aldermen in January 2020 — five months after taking the position. He was named town manager by a board with multiple members who didn’t seek re-election amid the embezzlement investigation and fired by the new majority elected in November 2019. The outgoing board in December 2019 amended Hosey’s contract before he was fired.

Smith, along with board members Katie Sells and Ashley Stewart, cast the deciding votes in the 3-2 decision to fire Hosey and cited “just cause” as reason to fire him.

Roger Hosey

Hosey’s amended contract stipulated that “just cause” meant a felony conviction or any crime of moral turpitude. A termination not for “just cause,” according to the contract, entitles him to two months of salary and benefits for each year or fraction of service to the town. Hosey said he’s never been charged or convicted of a felony and town board members have not clarified what crime is relevant.

The complaint named the town of Landis as a defendant, along with Smith, Stewart and Sells in their official and individual capacities. The complaint also named aldermen Darrell Overcash and Tony Corriher, who voted against terminating Hosey’s employment, as defendants in their official capacities only. The suit added that neither are responsible for any of the acts asserted in the complaint.

Though filed in the Rowan County Superior Court, the case has since been moved to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The order, issued by Judge Loretta C. Biggs, states all claims brought against Smith, Stewart, Sells, Corriher and Overcash in their official capacity in the town are dismissed, along with Hosey’s claim that his due process was violated by Smith, Stewart and Sells personally. The order officially dismissed Stewart, Sells, Corriher and Overcash as parties in the lawsuit.

“Since Hosey and his team didn’t oppose dismissing all claims against the board members in their official capacity, court need only to address procedural due process claim against Sells, Stewart and Smith in individual capacities,” the order states.

The order also states that “the issue here is whether (Hosey) has pleaded sufficient facts to support a claim that the individually named defendants are personally liable” for Hosey’s perceived due process violation.

Landis town attorney Rick Locklear said the lawsuit now focuses on the issue of Hosey’s termination by “just cause,” particularly with which of the two different contracts the court will ultimately rule was acted upon in Hosey’s firing.

Speaking on behalf of the defendants, interim Town Manager Leonard Barefoot told the Post on Wednesday that they were “delighted that the court agreed with us during the preliminary stage and has granted partial motion to dismiss these claims as requested.”

“With regard to the few claims remaining as to which we did not request immediate dismissal, we have denied all liability and plan to continue to vigorously defend these claims,” Barefoot said. “We remain confident that these claims will also ultimately be resolved in our favor.”

Ellis Hankins, who represents Hosey in the case, told the Post that the order “does no significant damage to our lawsuit” and added “the case can now proceed.” Hankins said Hosey still believes significant amounts of money are owed to him.

Hankins is an attorney for the Brough Law Firm in Chapel Hill.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG to offer scholarships

Education

Local high schools planning modified in-person proms

East Spencer

‘A great day’ for East Spencer: Groundbreaking ceremony held for development at Dunbar site

Nation/World

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

Nation/World

Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

Nation/World

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Coronavirus

Federal COVID-19 vaccination figures show more coverage for local residents

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for stolen vehicle

Crime

Rockwell man charged in series of car break-ins

Local

Empire Hotel task force in 90-day due diligence period with developers; decision expected this summer

Coronavirus

Hornets to allow 5,000 fans this week

Local

City moving forward with search for new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director

Local

Charlotte routs Appalachian State in first game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark

Business

Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis sold, set for second life as entertainment venue