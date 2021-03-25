March 25, 2021

  • 66°
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier led the way in the rout of the Rockets on Wednesday night. (AP File Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Rozier scores 25 as Hornets cruise past Rockets

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Houston Rockets 122-97 on Wednesday night.

The Rockets quickly returned to the loss column after snapping a 20-game losing streak Monday night. It was the NBA’s longest skid since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game rut across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Charlotte won in Houston for the first time since Dec. 22, 2004, snapping a 15-game losing streak.

The Hornets were still adjusting their rotation in the second game without LaMelo Ball after the rookie suffered a fractured wrist that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. Graham started at point guard, hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

“This is the Devonte’ we know,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “We all know it’s in there. This is the guy we know, believe in and trust. We all believe in him, and tonight, he proved why he’s on this roster and why he’s such a big part of our group. He was fantastic.”

Malik Monk added 19 points off the bench for Charlotte.

“If things aren’t going right with the second unit, it’s all on me,” Monk said. “With LaMelo hurt, I take great pride in bringing a lot of energy off the bench.”

The Rockets were without Victor Oladipo, who missed the game for personal reasons. Oladipo has been heavily mentioned in trade rumors this week, leading up to Thursday afternoon’s deadline.
For Houston, John Wall had 20 points and seven assists, and Christian Wood added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“We just have to play basketball and look at the film,” Wall said. “We have to play hard for 48 minutes to try to give ourselves a chance to win the game.”

Following a 26-26 tie at the end of the first quarter, Charlotte took a 58-55 lead into halftime, thanks in large part to 9-for-19 shooting from 3. The Hornets finished 18 of 38 from 3 in the game, good for 47.4%, just under their season-high 51.2%.

Charlotte opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run and entered the fourth with a 93-70 lead after outscoring the Rockets 35-15 in the third.

“We just knew we had to tighten up our defense,” Borrego said. “We talked a lot about our defensive effort, and the guys responded. The starters were fantastic. They came out with urgency and were making shots, but it started on the defensive end. They set the tone, and we rode that wave for the rest of the half.”

The Rockets closed out a seven-game homestand going 1-6 and will play four of their next five games on the road where they have lost nine straight.

“Right at the beginning of the third quarter, (the deficit) went from 3 to 10 right away,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “It went downhill from there.”

In their previous meeting in Charlotte’s 119-94 win on Feb. 8, the Rockets scored just seven points in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Hornets: C Cody Zeller, who missed the last two games with left shoulder bursitis, entered the game listed as probable and played 16 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points and grabbing seven rebounds. . Charlotte outrebounded Houston 50-39.

Rockets: PG Kevin Porter Jr. was sidelined with right quad soreness. He participated in pre-game shooting drills before the team’s warmups and could be ready to return when the team travels to Minnesota this weekend.

WALL’S EARLY SECOND-HALF EXIT

After Charlotte’s hot start to the second half, Wall left the game relatively abruptly, a little more than four minutes into the third quarter. He spent much of the third quarter on a stationary bike, distant from the team’s bench. Wall declined to comment after the game. Silas was asked about his exit.

“NBA stuff, frustration,” Silas said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

BORREGO NOT FOCUSED ON TRADE DEADLINE

Hornets coach James Borrego said he hasn’t spent too much time over the past few days thinking about the looming trade deadline on Thursday afternoon. He said he talks with general manager Mitch Kupchak every day and that, “If he has something, he’ll bring it to me.”

 

DARLING’S FIRST POINTS

Rookie SG Nate Darling scored his first points in the NBA, hitting a 26-foot 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining in the game.

“I was excited for Nate,” Borrego said. “To score in an NBA game for the first time, that’s special. And I loved the bench’s reaction. That’s a special thing, and I’m very happy for him.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Miami on Friday night.
Rockets: At Minnesota on Friday and Saturday nights.

Print Article

Comments

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG to offer scholarships

Education

Local high schools planning modified in-person proms

East Spencer

‘A great day’ for East Spencer: Groundbreaking ceremony held for development at Dunbar site

Nation/World

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

Nation/World

Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

Nation/World

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Coronavirus

Federal COVID-19 vaccination figures show more coverage for local residents

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for stolen vehicle

Crime

Rockwell man charged in series of car break-ins

Local

Empire Hotel task force in 90-day due diligence period with developers; decision expected this summer

Coronavirus

Hornets to allow 5,000 fans this week

Local

City moving forward with search for new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director

Local

Charlotte routs Appalachian State in first game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark

Business

Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis sold, set for second life as entertainment venue