March 26, 2021

11-year-old child shot during Harrel Street gathering

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:42 am Friday, March 26, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say an 11-year-old child was shot and critically injured during a Thursday night gathering in the 400 block of Harrel Street.

The juvenile was shot in the stomach and transported to Rowan Medical Center by family members before being transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Salisbury Police said Friday morning the child was in critical condition.

Police were notified about the incident when the child arrived at the hospital after 9 p.m. Thursday. Family members at the hospital told police the gunshot came from a passing car as they were saying goodbye to others at the gathering on Harrell Street, said Lt. T.J. Crews.

People at the Harrel Street residence contradicted that story. Crews said police believe the child was in the living room and that the shot came from the kitchen.

The gathering was held to celebrate the release of Tai Mosley from jail, Crews said. Mosley, who was at the residence, was charged in connection with the 2019 murder of a 71-year-old man.

No arrests have been made in connection with the 11-year-old child’s shooting.

People with information about the incident can contact Detective Drakeford at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org,

