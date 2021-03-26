Catawba elite basketball camp for boys in grades 9-12

Catawba men’s basketball coach Rob Perron and his staff will conduct one-day elite basketball camps this summer on June 13 and July 2.

Camps are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration starts at 8.

Camps will be held at Goodman Gym and are for boys in grades 9-12.

Make Checks Payable to Rob Perron Basketball Academy. Camp Contact – Rob Perron 704-293-4277. @catawbabasketballcamps@gmail.com A link for more information is below.

Catawba Basketball Elite Camp