Catawba elite basketball camp for boys in grades 9-12
Catawba men’s basketball coach Rob Perron and his staff will conduct one-day elite basketball camps this summer on June 13 and July 2.
Camps are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration starts at 8.
Camps will be held at Goodman Gym and are for boys in grades 9-12.
Make Checks Payable to Rob Perron Basketball Academy.
Camp Contact – Rob Perron 704-293-4277.
@catawbabasketballcamps@gmail.com
A link for more information is below.
