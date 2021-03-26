High school football: First loss for Wonders

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Like two of A.L. Brown’s wins this football season, the first loss for the Wonders went down to the final snap.

Ty Woods’ 39-yard field goal try was unsuccessful after the Wonders moved the ball desperately in the final minute on the left arm of Cam Kromah.

4A South Meck (2-3) beat the Wonders 17-14 in a non-conference game played at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Wonders (4-1) were down 10-0 with 23 seconds left in the first half when Jackson Coward recovered a fumbled punt in the South Meck end zone to provide six points and some momentum.

A.L. Brown trailed 17-7 when it scored its first offensive TD on a Kromah-to-Jacob Booker pass with 2:53 remaining.

South Meck pushed the ball into scoring territory, but couldn’t run out the clock. The Wonders blocked a field-goal attempt with 1:23 remaining.

After a sack for a huge loss on first down, the Wonders moved the ball and had a chance to send it to overtime.