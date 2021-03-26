March 27, 2021

  • 64°

High school football: Falcons steamroll on homecoming

By Post Sports

Published 10:54 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan junior quarterback Noah Loeblein tied the school record for touchdown passes, as the Falcons blew out North Iredell 44-0 on Friday.

Loeblein’s five scoring passes in the North Piedmont Conference matchup equalled an effort by West legend B.J. Sherrill against Concord in 2010.

“Noah has made a lot of steps in the last 14 months,” West head coach Louis Kraft said. “His growth has been off the charts. He’s gained a lot of confidence, and that confidence is taking over now. He’s a natural leader and he’s becoming quite a player.”

H-back Ben Sweet grabbed Loeblein’s first two scoring tosses for a 14-0 lead.

“Our coaches have been on me to throw it more, so we came out swinging, and Noah was putting it on the money,” Kraft said. “This might be the first game in West history where more pass plays were called than running plays.”

Damon Phillippe caught a TD pass for a 20-0 lead after a quarter.

After a Cayleb Brawley rushing TD made it 27-0, Hunter Watts recovered a fumble on the kickoff to set up a field goal by Juan Arteaga for a 30-0 edge.

An interception by Watts led to Loeblein’s second touchdown pass to Phillippe, good for 39 yards, and the Falcons had a comfortable 37-0 cushion at halftime.

West’s only score after the break was on a Loeblein-to-Andrew Kennerly 43-yard pass play in the opening minute of the fourth quarter that triggered a running clock.

All in all, it was a festive homecoming for the Falcons (3-2, 3-0), who have won their last three and are one of two teams with unblemished records in the NPC.

Statesville will try to get to 3-0 when it hosts Carson on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“We finally played a complete game,” Kraft said. “Our defense really played, too. Any time you put up a goose egg, you know the defense played lights out.”

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How do you plan to spend the third stimulus check from the federal government

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids

Nation/World

President invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

High School

North Stanly tops North Rowan 15-0

News

Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed for two years to do repairs

Business

NC jobless rate improves for fifth straight month

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with indecent liberties

Crime

11-year-old child shot during Harrel Street gathering

Local

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

News

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Crime

Blotter: March 25

Business

Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal where $10 billion worth of goods pass through every day

Local

Dan Nicholas hopeful for new red wolf pups in April as wildlife exhibits reopen

News

Sen. Ford’s bill would allow concealed carry at churches with affiliated schools

News

Democrats’ bills would expand voting access in state

Local

Park Plaza project in Spencer remains on schedule, within budget

Nation/World

Tornadoes blamed for 5 deaths as storms hammer Alabama, Mississippi

Nation/World

Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

Coronavirus

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

News

North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses