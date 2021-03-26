March 26, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021

“If you had to stay home or felt like you needed to stay home, that $1,000 where you were going to take the family down to Florida or out to the coast, people spent it here.”

— Jim Howden, county finance director on the $1.5 million increase in tax revenue from a year earlier

“We’re not going to eliminate flooding. … Flooding will occur. This is to try to resolve issues and manage those issues and decrease the frequency of them, maybe.”

— Chris Tester, public works assistant director on Salisbury’s master plan to improve the city’s stormwater system

“Believe me, if Zae was 6-foot-3, his recruiting would have been done long ago.”

— Brian Hinson, Salisbury football coach after defensive lineman Zae Clay chose to play collegiately at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky

“Just being able to come out and see our team play in a facility like this that’s $50 million plus is pretty cool.”

— Bradley Pole, Charlotte student on the 49ers playing in the first game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark

“We need people to see things as being fun … (Music) can take you away from the stress of dealing with all these issues.”

— David Hagy, Salisbury Symphony’s music director on plans for a gradual return to a normal and particularly special season

“This summer, we’re kind of experimenting to see how can we come back in-person … while
vaccinations are catching people up and everyone is moving toward a time where we can be back more normal.”

— Michael Quillen, vice president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College academic programs

“I ordered no rain that night.”

— Kim Etters, Salisbury High School English teacher who is planning this year’s in-person prom that comes with modifications

“We think this is a good start to restore opportunities for this
area.”

— Scott Shelton, of the Rowan Economic Development Commission voicing support for the Dunbar
Village at East Spencer development

