March 27, 2021

  • 64°

Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed for two years to do repairs

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

HARKERS ISLAND (AP) — The Cape Lookout Lighthouse in North Carolina will be closed for two years while repairs are made to the iconic structure, the National Park Service announced Friday.

The 163-foot tall lighthouse at Cape Lookout National Seashore was built between 1857 and 1859. It has undergone numerous repairs and upgrades over the years, but during an inspection in February, engineers discovered serious safety concerns, including cracks in iron landing plates and separations between the iron stairs and masonry.

As a result of the safety concerns, the lighthouse will not be open for climbing this season. The Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keepers Quarters Museum, located near the base of the lighthouse, will remain open to visitors.

A major renovation of the lighthouse is scheduled to begin this fall or winter to address the safety issues and other needed repairs The renovations are expected to take two years.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How do you plan to spend the third stimulus check from the federal government

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids

Nation/World

President invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

High School

North Stanly tops North Rowan 15-0

News

Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed for two years to do repairs

Business

NC jobless rate improves for fifth straight month

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with indecent liberties

Crime

11-year-old child shot during Harrel Street gathering

Local

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

News

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Crime

Blotter: March 25

Business

Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal where $10 billion worth of goods pass through every day

Local

Dan Nicholas hopeful for new red wolf pups in April as wildlife exhibits reopen

News

Sen. Ford’s bill would allow concealed carry at churches with affiliated schools

News

Democrats’ bills would expand voting access in state

Local

Park Plaza project in Spencer remains on schedule, within budget

Nation/World

Tornadoes blamed for 5 deaths as storms hammer Alabama, Mississippi

Nation/World

Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

Coronavirus

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

News

North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses