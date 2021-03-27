March 28, 2021

High school football: East Rowan stumbles; Carson, Davie to play Monday

By Mike London

Published 11:03 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021

From staff reports

KANNAPOLIS — South Iredell survived a long lightning delay that extended halftime and defeated East Rowan 32-15 on Saturday in a game played on the turf at A.L. Brown’s Memorial Stadium.

South Iredell (2-3, 1-2) scored on its first three offensive possessions in the North Piedmont Conference contest and never trailed.

East (1-4, 1-2) used a 40-yard pass from Cameron Padgett to Vincent Jones to gets its first scoring drive going. Padgett ran for 13 yards on a fourth-and-7 play, and Sammy Pinckney punched in a touchdown from the 3.

East cut its deficit to 19-13 with 7:56 left in the half. Jones had a 26-yard carry to spark the drive before Pinckney got another short scoring run.

South Iredell threatened to score late in the half, but fumbled a pitch on the 2-yard line. Isaac Hinceman recovered for the Mustangs.

East went three-and-out to start the third quarter, and South Iredell put together a sustained, crunching scoring drive — 79 yards, all on the ground — to get control of the game.

East moved to the South Iredell 3-yard line as the third quarter ended, but Pinckney was swarmed on a fourth-down play.

East got a safety to make it 26-15. Then Jones returned the free kick close to midfield, but the Mustangs were stopped quickly and South Iredell intercepted when East faked a punt on fourth down.

The Vikings punched in a clinching TD with 4:29 remaining.

•••

Carson at Statesville was pushed back again. Now it’s set for Monday at 6:30 p.m.

•••

Undefeated Davie County was involved in a wild game against Glenn on Saturday.

That game was suspended due to lightning with 9:05 remaining and will be finished at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Glenn holds a 45-39 lead and had amassed more than 500 yards of offense.

For Davie, Tate Carney had 29 carries for 214 yards and two TDs. Alex Summers had thrown three TD passes to Jack Reynolds, who had eight catches for 142 yards.

 

 

 

