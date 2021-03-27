High school football: Scores from Friday and Saturday
Friday scores
Alexander Central 35, St. Stephens 28
Anson County 43, Monroe Central 0
Apex Middle Creek 42, Raleigh Enloe 7
Ashe County 41, East Wilkes 0
Asheville 48, Morganton Freedom 6
Asheville Reynolds 42, North Buncombe 13
Asheville Roberson 35, Asheville Erwin 27
Ayden-Grifton 42, Greene Central 14
Boonville Starmount 33, North Wilkes 0
Brevard 37, Sylva Smoky Mountain 20
Burlington Cummings 73, Carrboro 20
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 34, Owen 14
Cameron Union Pines 40, Southern Lee 7
Cary Panther Creek 43, Athens Drive 13
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 70, Berry Tech 7
Charlotte Catholic 37, Monroe Parkwood 14
Charlotte Independence 31, Garinger 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 49, North Meck 20
Charlotte Myers Park 58, East Meck 0
Charlotte Olympic 35, West Mecklenburg 6
Charlotte Providence 47, Harding 0
Cherokee 42, Hayesville 17
Christ the King 32, Bessemer City 28
Claremont Bunker Hill 44, West Iredell 0
Clayton Cleveland 34, Clayton 27
Clinton 28, East Duplin 27
Cornelius Hough 50, West Charlotte 14
Davidson Community School 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 14
Durham Jordan 41, Durham Riverside 34
East Forsyth 42, Pfafftown Reagan 12
Eastern Alamance 47, Eden Morehead 0
Eastern Randolph 42, Trinity Wheatmore 8
Eliz. City Northeastern 39, First Flight 7
Erwin Triton 40, Western Harnett 20
Fayetteville Britt 7, Hoke County 2
Fayetteville Sanford 14, Pine Forest 13
Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, Swett 6
Forest City Chase 51, East Rutherford 8
Franklin 41, East Henderson 0
Friendship 22, Holly Springs 18
Fuquay-Varina 42, South Garner 12
Garner 34, Apex 29
Gastonia Ashbrook 35, Belmont Cramer 27
Goldsboro Rosewood 47, Rose Hill Union 0
Gray’s Creek 42, Fayetteville Smith 0
Greensboro Dudley 51, Parkland 0
Greenville Conley 50, Pikeville Aycock 13
Greenville Rose 52, Southern Wayne 0
Havelock 43, Jacksonville Northside 0
Hendersonville 23, Canton Pisgah 21
Hertford County 29, Currituck County 7
High Point Central 16, Greensboro Page 14
Hope Mills South View 59, Byrd 6
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 30, Rocky River 16
Jacksonville 56, Swansboro 6
Kernersville McGuinness 34, S. Stokes 29
Kinston 50, North Lenoir 0
Lawndale Burns 49, East Gaston 6
Lee County 38, Harnett Central 0
Lenoir Hibriten 49, East Burke 0
Louisburg 35, Granville Central 15
Maiden 46, East Lincoln 38
Matthews Butler 52, Hickory Ridge 14
Monroe 35, Monroe Piedmont 7
Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Cherryville 14
Mooresville 14, Huntersville Hopewell 2
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 26
Mount Airy 33, Winston-Salem Prep 6
Mount Pleasant 39, Forest Hills 12
Murphy 50, Rosman 0
New Bern 41, South Central Pitt 13
Newton Grove Midway 40, Kenan 20
Newton-Conover 27, North Lincoln 16
North Davidson 54, South Rowan 7
North Henderson 35, Enka 10
North Moore 48, Spring Creek 16
North Pitt 46, North Johnston 21
North Stanly 15, North Rowan 0
North Surry 37, Surry Central 34
Northern Guilford 40, Rockingham Co. 7
Northern Nash 39, Franklinton 12
Northwest Guilford 33, Ragsdale 7
Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 26
Pamlico County 26, Northampton 20
Perquimans 54, Manteo 6
Pinetown Northside 38, Riverside Martin 20
Pittsboro Northwood 10, Orange 7
Polk County 42, Avery County 20
Princeton 56, North Duplin 12
R-S Central 21, Belmont South Point 19
Raleigh Leesville Road 48, SE Raleigh 6
Raleigh Millbrook 56, Raleigh Sanderson 42
Randleman 38, Trinity 0
Red Springs 27, East Bladen 14
Reidsville 78, Graham 0
Richmond County 48, Lumberton 8
Roanoke Rapids 34, Oxford Webb 0
Robbinsville 38, Swain County 6
Rocky Mount 42, Wilson Fike 26
Rolesville 36, Wake Forest 3
Salemburg Lakewood 38, Hobbton 37
Salisbury 28, Central Davidson 6
South Brunswick 3, Wilmington Laney 0
South Caldwell 44, Hickory 14
South Columbus 49, West Columbus 18
South Granville 34, Bunn 0
South Johnston 46, Smithfield-Selma 29
South Mecklenburg 17, A.L. Brown 14
South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 8
SW Edgecombe 33, Farmville Central 18
Southeast Guilford 21, Southern Guilford 0
Southern Durham 56, Cedar Ridge 7
Southern Nash 64, Wilson Hunt 35
Southern Pines Pinecrest 14, Scotland 13
Southwest Guilford 24, Western Guilford 17
Spring Lake Overhills 53, Westover 19
Tarboro 64, Chocowinity Southside 0
Valdese Draughn 25, Newton Foard 17
Wake Forest Heritage 36, Knightdale 16
Wallace-Rose Hill 54, Goldsboro 7
Washington 74, South Lenoir 48
Watauga County 25, McDowell County 12
Waynesville Tuscola 42, West Henderson 14
Wendell Corinth Holders 28, Wakefield 22
West Brunswick 45, Topsail 21
West Caldwell 24, Morganton Patton 14
West Carteret 36, Jacksonville White Oak 0
West Forsyth 42, RJ Reynolds 12
West Johnston 38, East Wake 27
West Lincoln 27, Catawba Bandys 7
West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0
West Stanly 24, Montgomery Central 0
Western Alamance 49, Northeast Guilford 6
Wilkes Central 44, Alleghany County 6
Wilmington Hoggard 42, N. Brunswick 14
Wilson Beddingfield 54, Nash Central 0
Winston-Salem Carver 20, Atkins 19
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 50, Smith 6
Zebulon B. Vance 35, Lake Norman 16
Saturday scores
South Iredell 32, East Rowan 15
Southern Alamance 15, Eastern Guilford 12
West Cabarrus 7, Northwest Cabarrus 0
High school football: Davie, East, Carson to play Saturday
Staff report Davie County will be play at Glenn on Saturday at 11 a.m. East Rowan will take on South... read more