Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

The flowers are blooming and spring is official here. It’s time to shuck the sweaters and coats and revel in the warm breezes and birdsong bursting from the trees. The reassuring turn of the seasons can be as comforting as a good book, and there are some wonderful heartwarming new fiction titles arriving in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, April 10, RPL will host a virtual author talk with Miss Julia’s Ann B. Ross where she will be discussing her April 6 release of “Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” which is being described a the final installment in the beloved series. That is just one of many fiction titles this spring celebrate the power of friendship and its ability to weather the seasons of life.

Author Carolyn Brown is a favorite with our patrons and on April 6, her latest, “Hummingbird Lane,” is set for release. It tells the story of two young artists who think they’ll be best friends forever, but life’s paths take them in different directions; some good, some bad. Eventually, they meet again at to an artists’ colony in Texas, where they reconnect with their passion for art. Their friendship is restored as they reflect and share life’s burdens that they acquired since parting ways. The early reviews of this title are great, and if you want to laugh, cry and celebrate the power of friends, then this is for you.

Also coming out April 6 is “In a Bookclub Far Away” by Tif Marcelo, and it’s about the bonds of friendship between three Army wives, founded through their shared book club. But their bond is broken after a betrayal, and they become estranged for eight years. Finding herself in a terrible situation, one of the friends reaches out, and they come together to discover that time and love can heal all wounds.

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey’s newest release arrives on April 20. Woodson Harvey’s books are hugely popular, and her upcoming “Under the Southern Sky” is making many “most anticipated” lists for 2021 fiction. Recently separated Amelia discovers that her childhood friend and his deceased wife still have viable frozen embryos, and together they learn that families can be unconventional, and love can come in many forms and in many ways. And as always, Woodson Harvey’s latest is set in a charming coastal Southern town. This one will make for a perfect beach book, but you probably won’t want to wait until your summer vacation to read it!

The past year has found many people separated from friends and family, but like all seasons of life, this period of isolation will end soon. Until that time, we can all enjoy stories that celebrate the life-affirming power of friendship.

If you are interested in any of these titles (or others) just head on over to rowanpubliclibrary.org and log in with your library card number! You can place titles on hold from the comfort of your home and pick them up inside a branch or conveniently at curbside.

