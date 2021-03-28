Calvary Day School films ‘Jane Eyre’ adaptation in Salisbury
SALISBURY – A Winston-Salem private school recently produced a film adaptation of the classic Victorian novel “Jane Eyre” that was mostly shot in Salisbury.
Calvary Day School’s theater program produced the film for socially distanced and on-demand viewing, and all the costume work was performed by Salisbury’s Eastern Costume Company.
The coming-of-age story follows its eponymous protagonist on her early life’s journey as an orphan and young woman. The school has already provided socially distanced viewings of the film.
