College football: Last-second field goal wins it for Davidson

Associated Press

DAVIDSON — Dylan Sparks had a late fourth-quarter touchdown run, Caden Bonoffski kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired, and Davidson beat Morehead State 24-21 on Saturday.

Mark McCurdy broke loose on a 61-yard run, and Sparks capped the four-play drive with a 9-yard TD run that tied it 21-21 with 2:59 remaining. Andrew Foster’s 45-yard field goal attempt for Morehead State hit the right upright with 1:33 to play.

Quarterback Tyler Phelps then led a nine-play drive that included a 22-yard run to help set up Bonoffski’s game-winning kick for Davidson (3-1, 3-0 Pioneer League).

It was the Wildcats’ second straight win over Morehead State (1-3, 1-2) since ending a seven-game losing streak to the Eagles.

McCurdy also had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 127 yards rushing on eight carries. Mark Pappas was 23 of 30 for 284 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Morehead State.

E. Tennessee St. 24. Western Carolina 17

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes had 30 carries for 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead East Tennessee State to a 24-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Holmes had a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and his 5-yard TD run with 12:40 remaining was the only score in the second half. Jacob Saylors ran the ball 15 times for a career-best 136 yards rushing for East Tennessee State (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference).

Ryan Glover was 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards for Western Carolina (1-8, 1-5).

Richmond 31, Elon 17

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Richmond win easily.

Mancuso ran six times for 48 yards and Aaron Dykes had 102 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns for the No. 21 Spiders (3-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Leroy Henley caught eight passes for 88 yards and Savon Smith ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Allen passed for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Jackson Parham had four catches for 74 yards for the Phoenix (1-5, 0-4).