High school basketball: Girls all-county team

A banner season for Rowan County girls basketball included Carson’s perfect run to a state championship and undefeated conference seasons for Salisbury and North Rowan.

Four Rowan girls were honored by their leagues as player of the year or co-player of the year.

With Carleigh Perry honored by the Post as a county co-player of the year, that means five girls were recognized as a player of the year. That’s a record.

No fewer than 14 Rowan girls were honored as all-conference players by the coaches in their respective leagues. All-conference voting takes place prior to the postseason.

Those 14 girls are on the all-county team, along with North freshman Bailee Goodlett and West freshman Emma Clarke.

First team

Kyla Bryant, SHS So. — Averaged a county-best 15.4 points while leading the Hornets in assists and steals.

Carleigh Perry, Carson Sr. — Averaged a double-double in the postseason and was 3A championship game MVP.

Ellie Wilhelm, Carson Sr. — NPC co-player of the year averaged 11.6 points while shooting 44 percent from 3.

Colbie Perry, Carson Sr. — NPC co-player of the year led 3A state champs with 14.2 points per game. Scored 1,141 career points. Signed with Converse.

Hannah Wilkerson, North Jr. — Player of the year in the YVC averaged 14.7 points. Has scored 1,090 points.

Rachel McCullough, SHS Jr. — Averaged 12.8 points. Great shooter made huge strides as complete player.

Second team

Mary Spry, Carson Jr. — Shot 59 percent from the field and averaged 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Kamora Cannie, North So. — Point guard averaged 13.2 points and had a bushel of assists and steals.

Lauren Arnold, West Fr. — Scored in double figures 11 times and averaged 12.4 per game.

Jamecia Huntley, SHS So.— Limited by a cracked bone in a foot, but still brought it on the defensive end.

Hannah Isley, Carson Jr. — Averaged 10.1 points. Had eight rebounds in state title game.

Third team

De’Mya Phifer, West Fr. — Exciting point guard had ups and downs, but mostly ups. Averaged 10.6 points.

Mac Misenheimer, East Jr. — First-year varsity player led Mustangs in scoring.

Jaleiah Gibson, SHS Jr. — Her defense and rebounding were instrumental in Salisbury’s 14-2 season.

Bailee Goodlett, North Fr. — Averaged 10.8 points with a high of 20.

Emma Clarke, West Fr. — Averaged 9.3 points and led West in rebounding.