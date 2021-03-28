Letter: Column was ridiculous

Wow, the Salisbury Post must have needed an article to fill up space to have printed the ridiculous piece published Tuesday (“Assess true meanings of words”).

Mr. LaRue gives us a sermon that is so distorted and full of the usual Trumpian phrases. He finds Democrats “profoundly reprehensible.” What is that? I am just flabbergasted that people still think like that in the 21 century.

— Neil Nurisso

Salisbury