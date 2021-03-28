Letter: Every dog deserves to be treated with kindness, respect

Ingrid Newkirk’s account published Wednesday of D.C. police officer Thomas Delahanty and his K-9 partner, Kirk, is a heartening example of what true partnership looks like. The mutual respect, trust and bond between Delahanty and Kirk are a chilling contrast to the violence shown in the video of a Salisbury police officer lifting and hauling his K-9 partner, Zuul, by the neck, slamming the dog into a vehicle and striking him with force.

This brutality erodes the community’s trust of the Salisbury Police Department. Every dog deserves to be treated with kindness and respect, and the citizens of Salisbury deserve assurance that no other animal will suffer at the hands of their local law enforcement officials.

Just like any other citizen of Salisbury, the officer must be held accountable for his vicious abuse, and Chief Jerry Stokes must implement and enforce policies for the SPD which will prevent such cruelty from ever happening again. Anything less fails dogs and the entire community.

— Jeffrey Hege

Salisbury