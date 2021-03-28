Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host events for caregivers

SALISBURY — Are you caring for a loved one with dementia in the Salisbury area? Are you looking for an educational forum where you can gain awareness and knowledge of care strategies to help provide better care for your loved one?

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, you should attend an upcoming free event featuring Teepa Snow, who has a life mission to shed a positive light on dementia, at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center.

Trinity at Home, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center and the North Carolina Family Caregiver Support Program are sponsoring a free, virtual event for caregivers that will give them access to the Care Support Series facilitated by Positive Approach to Care.

Starting Monday, April 5, the group will meet from 1-2:20 p.m. for five weeks for the virtual sessions. Topics include:

• Facing Dementia

• Skills and Coping

• The Long Haul

• Taking Stock-Taking Care of You

• Putting it all Together

The sessions will be at Rufty- Holmes Senior Center and snacks will be provided for caregivers who attend.

If you want to attend the event, call 704-216-7704 to reserve your spot. Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is located at 1120 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S, Salisbury, NC, 28144.

Masks are required while inside the senior center.