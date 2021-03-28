March 28, 2021

  • 59°
Karla Foster at New Pointe Realty on North Main Street. photo by Wayne Hinshaw for the Salisbury Post

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster bolsters her real estate agency by building relationships

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

Karla Foster graduated from Appalachian State in 2009, but the most important education she received came after.

For as long as she can remember, Foster, 33, has been fascinated by crime. She’s always loved murder mystery shows and as a high school intern with the Salisbury Post, she found herself more interested in listening to the police scanner than writing stories. 

When she graduated from North Rowan in 2005 and went to college, she already knew her course of study — criminal justice. After four years of learning about the legal system and going on police ride-alongs, Foster was ready to pursue a career path in law enforcement or government.

Except Foster graduated during a recession, so instead of working in criminal justice, she found herself at East Coast Wings.

“At one point, almost our entire staff at East Coast Wings had four-year degrees,” Foster said. “It was humbling, but you worked hard.”

Foster credits the two years she worked at East Coast Wings with teaching her the skills she uses now as one of Salisbury’s up-and-coming realtors.

“I always say that prepared me most for what I do today,” Foster said. “It allowed me to be nimble and keep things on a schedule.”

Being flexible yet structured has helped Foster find success with her flourishing real estate business, New Pointe Realty.

Selling houses wasn’t in the cards when Foster graduated from college, but after several years of working at East Coast Wings, with Rowan County Youth Services and on a statewide presidential campaign, Foster decided to earn her real estate license.

At first, Foster thought that a job in real estate would springboard her political career. Now, she’s not even sure being an elected official is in her future.

“I wanted to find something I would really enjoy, and now I’m not even sure I’d want to do politics,” Foster said. “I found something that I can’t even sleep at night most nights because I’m so excited to get back to work.”

For the first five years of her career as a real estate agent, Foster worked for Century 21. That experience, she said, was critical to her growth in the industry.

Wanting to forge a path of her own, Foster left Century 21 and formed New Pointe Realty in 2019. In the two years since Foster started her own agency, Foster has worked to establish a reputation for herself as a Realtor who forms personal relationships with her clients.

“You can choose to be transactional or you can be relational,” Foster said. “Transactional might make you more money quickly, but relational will build a book of business that sustains you for your career. I wasn’t the person who opened the door, I was the person who held their hand and made it OK when it didn’t feel OK.”

Foster recently hired a second employee and has been taking advantage of the housing boom. 

“I did well my first year and I had a killer year last year,” Foster said.

When she’s not selling real estate, Foster is engaging with the local community by serving with a number of organizations, including the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, East Spencer Housing Authority and the Rowan County Planning Board, among others. 

Being busy, Foster said, is always better.

“It equips me to be the most knowledgeable I can possibly be to help my clients,” Foster said. “I love it.”

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

Education

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

China Grove

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

Business

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Faith

Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Ryan Stowe only Black criminal defense attorney in town

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Career in education: Andrew Smith worked his way from teaching to administration

Business

Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners

Books

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

News

Spirit of Rowan: Right career: Dominique Bates steers students down the right path

News

Spirit of Rowan: Drive to succeed: Salisbury High junior Ali Khatib has passion for education reform

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Sign of the times: Drew Harwood’s work can be found across Rowan County

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Community activism: Mahogany Koontz sets sights on social and political affairs

Business

Biz Roundup: Federal, local relief programs offer assistance to struggling businesses

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Face of the department: Salisbury Police recruiter officer Shaneesha Smith proud to be ‘someone they can go to’

Local

Evans family reiterates calls for improvements, upgrades at the Fred M. Evans pool

Columns

Ester Marsh: Accept your body as is

Local

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Bright and bold:’ AnnaCraig Boutique owner ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’

News

Nalini Joseph: All masks aren’t equal in fight against COVID-19

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Alyssa Harris finds her dream job at Rowan Health Department

Local

Spirit of Rowan: The toast of Salisbury: Andy Maben’s rise from home brewer to beer master

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster bolsters her real estate agency by building relationships

News

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Led by God,’ Sarceno gives back to Guatemalan children, pays tribute to immigrant women in book

News

Reps. Warren, Sasser supporting a number of gun-related measures