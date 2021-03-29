Blotter: Man, woman face felony drug charges

March 29, 2021

By Natalie Anderson

Published 1:47 am Monday, March 29, 2021

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A local man and woman have been charged with a slew of felony drug charges after allegedly being caught possessing multiple grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Christina Marie Baker, 41, of Salisbury, as well as Danny Lee Gobble Jr., 32, of Salisbury, were charged Sunday with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute 6 grams of fentanyl along with nearly 3 grams of meth. Baker and Gobble were also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of fentanyl, which are both schedule two controlled substances.

Both were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after it was discovered they had in their possession a Dole fruit cup containing meth residue and a Mountain Dew soda can with cotton and fentanyl residue, warrants stated.

Both were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center, with a $5,000 bond set for Baker and $20,000 bond set for Gobble.

In other weekend arrests:

• Kasey Megan Lester, 29, of Rockwell was charged Saturday with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor simple possession of clonazepam, a schedule IV controlled substance. Lester was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly having in her possession burnt foil and a straw with residue.

• Amanda Corey Eudy, 32, of Rockwell was charged Friday with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor simple possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride (a schedule III controlled substance) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremy Alan Jenkins, 39, of China Grove was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance as well as two misdemeanor charges of larceny. A warrant states Jenkins stole from Family Dollar $200 worth of merchandise as well as $15 in merchandise at A2Z Discount Variety Store.

• Terry Michael Webb, 55, of Woodleaf was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly striking a woman in the face and pulling her hair.

• Jesse Michael Link, 33, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine.

• William Michael Shull, 44, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine.

• David Lee Arey Jr., 43, of Salisbury was charged Friday with misdemeanor misuse of the 911 system after allegedly calling 911 multiple times to report “the sky being cloudy.” The report states he had been advised multiple times that he would be charged if the activity continued.

