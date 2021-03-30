March 31, 2021

  • 64°

Blotter: 32-year-old man shot, uncooperative with police

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:34 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

SALISBURY — A 32-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot, police said.

The man was shot several times, including in his lower chest, around 2:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street, said Sgt. Corey Brooks from the Salisbury Police Department. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center via ambulance.

Police said the man was in stable condition Tuesday morning.

Details about the shooting were not immediately clear because, Brooks said, the victim didn’t want to provide details about the incident.

In other Salisbury Police reports: 

• Police say a man has been sending the department threatening emails for the previous three months.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 400 block of Morlan Park Road in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: 

• A woman on Friday reported she was stabbed in the leg by her boyfriend in the 300 block of Fox Run Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny in the 1300 block of Claude Avenue in Salisbury.

• Rowan Gun and Pawn on Friday reported items were stolen in the 7700 block of U.S. 52 in Salisbury

• A man reported property damage Friday in the 3100 block of Old Union Church Road in Salisbury.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road in Salisbury.

• Repeated, false 911 calls were reported in the 1100 block of Pierce Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a building in the 6100 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• An assault with a gun was reported Friday in the 500 block of Hannah Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a domestic assault Friday in the 200 block of Hobson Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Saturday reported a theft from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Trading Path Court in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported the larceny of a vehicle from the 100 block of Web Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported an assault in the 1000 block of Lucas Lane in Cleveland.

• A woman on Sunday reported a breaking and entering in the 200 block of Arrowood Road in Salisbury.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Sex offender charged with failure to notify of address change

China Grove

Blue lights on fire department vehicles get red light from state officials

Local

Yadkin River Park gets $150,000 boost as Spencer eyes grant options

News

NC NAACP sues to have Confederate monument removed

Nation/World

Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving

Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Crime

23-year-old man takes officers on chase after passing out in vehicle

Crime

17-year-old takes sheriff’s deputies, police on interstate chase

Crime

Blotter: 32-year-old man shot, uncooperative with police

Business

Keeping family legacy alive, Lutheridge Farm forges through challenges

Education

Elementary students back together after more than a year

Local

April issue of Salisbury the Magazine now available

Crime

Blotter: March 29

High School

High school softball: 10-run inning for Mustangs

High School

High school football: Special talent Walker picks Georgia

Coronavirus

Concern, confusion rises about regional COVID-19 relief program

Coronavirus

Evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled Thursday

Crime

Kannapolis man, woman charged with hiding dead body near Rowan County line

Crime

Bullet holes found on West End Plaza window

High School

High school football: Salisbury’s Jalon Walker picks Georgia

Local

Political Notebook: Local lawmakers react to governor’s proposed 2021-23 budget

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about lake structure, turn light, RCCC entrance

Crime

Blotter: Man, woman face felony drug charges

Nation/World

Video of Floyd arrest may appear early at ex-cop’s trial