NC State’s Beverly transferring as a graduate to Eastern Kentucky

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State guard Braxton Beverly plans to transfer as a graduate to Eastern Kentucky in his home state. Beverly announced his decision in a social-media post Tuesday.

The 6-foot guard averaged 8.4 points while shooting 37% from 3-point range in four years with the Wolfpack. He also started 88 games in his career.

Eastern Kentucky is coached by A.W. Hamilton, who was an assistant at N.C. State during Beverly’s freshman season in 2017-18.