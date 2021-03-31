Salisbury police officer charged with insurance fraud

SALISBURY — A police officer turned himself in Tuesday on insurance fraud charges.

The Salisbury Police Department said in a news release Wednesday officer Takeo Gill, hired in July, faces charges of felonious insurance fraud, obtaining property under false pretenses and application fraud.

Gill, 25, is accused by special agents from the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division of receiving a payment in January for a wrecked vehicle from Peak Property and Casualty Insurance when he called to add full coverage, including collision, to his vehicle after a reported accident. A statement from the Department of Insurance said Gill only had liability insurance at the time of the accident.

He is also accused of not disclosing damage to the vehicle and not listing his brother, who is the owner and primary driver, at the time of the application.

Gill is assigned to the Salisbury Police Department’s Patrol Team Charlie and remains in an initial probationary employment status. He is on administrative leave with pay following the charges.

In a news release, the Salisbury Police Department said it is fully cooperating with the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations.

Gill’s charges come about two weeks after another officer, Malik Byrd, was charged with assault and breaking and entering and on the same day as Salisbury Police announced an officer named Buddy Hampton resigned after a third-party investigation recommended his firing for treatment of a K-9.