High school football: Davie falls to East Forsyth
Staff report
MOCKSVILLE — East Forsyth’s football team kept the ball away from Davie’s potent offense for long stretches and beat the War Eagles 31-14 in a Central Piedmont Conference game on Friday.
East Forsyth (3-2, 3-0) had drives of 74, 73 and 80 yards.
East Forsyth scored first, but Davie (4-2, 2-2) got even at 7-all on a 50-yard TD pass caught by Jack Reynolds.
Davie went up 14-7 on a 15-yard scoring run by Brodie Smith.
East Forsyth’s second long drive made it 14-all at halftime.
After a successful fourth-down conversion on a faked punt, East Forsyth kicked a field goal for a 17-14 lead.
A pick-six was the devasting play for Davie and gave the visitors a 24-14 lead.
East Forsyth sealed victory with an 11-play, 80-yard march to pay dirt.
