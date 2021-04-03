Chase started in Randolph County ends in crash at Webb Road

SALISBURY — A vehicle chase that started in Randolph County on Saturday afternoon ended in Rowan County with a crash and the apprehension of a suspect.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist its counterparts from Randolph County in the pursuit, said Maj. John Sifford. The suspect fleeing authorities was wanted in connection to a possible hostage situation, he said.

The suspect led law enforcement on a chase down I-85 south. The lengthy pursuit came to an end near Webb Road after the suspect’s vehicle wrecked.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office provided K-9s to assist in the capture of the suspect, who was taken back to Randolph County for further investigation.

Other details were not immediately available.