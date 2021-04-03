Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — At least seven people were shot, including three fatally, at a house party early Saturday in the coastal North Carolina city of Wilmington, police said.

Wilmington police said in a statement that officers arrived at the home shortly after midnight and discovered that a gunfight had erupted.

Police said those who died are Zieyah Wade, 22, Shamir Jones, 21, and a 16-year-old girl, who was not identified because of her age.

Police said the victims who were wounded and recovering a local hospital are Zykeria Crawford, 19; Zymiryon Atkins, 18; Valery Orelus, 18; and Keyshawn James, 21.

“This is a tragic case with several young victims, and our hearts go out to their families and friends during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV that police do not have any suspects or a motive for the shooting. But police said they’ve recovered firearms and are working leads.

Local District Attorney Ben David told the station the shooting is one of the worst crimes the area has had in his two decades as a prosecutor.

“The community’s unimaginable grief must be met with an equal commitment to get justice for all of the victims in this case,” he said.